Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.
Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,416. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.65. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $149.76 and a twelve month high of $220.65.
Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 84.37%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LANC. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
