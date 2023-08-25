Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 138,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 259,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Laser Photonics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.18.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laser Photonics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Laser Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Laser Photonics by 2,353,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.