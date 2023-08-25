Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 805 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $80,347.54.

On Friday, August 4th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

