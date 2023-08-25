Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of GSK worth $42,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,950. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

