Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $32,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.59.

Biogen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $264.43. 608,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,560. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

