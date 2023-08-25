Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,109 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of VMware worth $38,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $419,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Up 0.3 %

VMware stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,182. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.65.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMware

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.