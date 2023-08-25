Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 44,740 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,757,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,744. The stock has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

