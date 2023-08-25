Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,640 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $25,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 7,083,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

