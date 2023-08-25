Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $53,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

