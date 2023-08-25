Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 17,958 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 3.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $193,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

