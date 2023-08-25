Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 6,047 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 91,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,051,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,682,078. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.