LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $196,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.