Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $2,189.95 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,203,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 790,158,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00277354 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $59.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

