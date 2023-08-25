Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $2,189.95 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,203,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 790,158,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00277354 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $59.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
