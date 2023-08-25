Lookers (LON:LOOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.60

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 130.60 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.63), with a volume of 10355083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.63).

Lookers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £488.68 million, a P/E ratio of 711.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Lookers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms.

