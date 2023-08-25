Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,877 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $184,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.13. 170,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,545. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.35.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

