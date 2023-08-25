LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO James E. Galeese Sells 3,146 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Galeese sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $50,210.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,442.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.10. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,372 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 133,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

