LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO James E. Galeese Sells 3,146 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Galeese sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $50,210.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,442.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
LSI Industries Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of LYTS stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.10. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
LSI Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on LYTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
