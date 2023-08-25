Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.18. Lufax shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 501,635 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Lufax Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lufax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 178,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

