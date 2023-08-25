Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $588.53 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

