LUXO (LUXO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.77 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, LUXO has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $2,265.99 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUXO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.