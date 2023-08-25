M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.22 and last traded at $88.22. 58,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 321,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.98.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in M/I Homes by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

