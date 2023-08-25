Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.8-23.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.03 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

