Maiar DEX (MEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20,964.97

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and $20,964.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,054.04 or 1.00058035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000415 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,443.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

