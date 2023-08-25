Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,124 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $199.58. 370,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.