Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Cut by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.29 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.53, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,521 shares of company stock worth $12,927,995 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

