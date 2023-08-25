Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mastermind Price Performance

MMND stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986. Mastermind has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of -0.41.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

