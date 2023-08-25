Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mastermind Price Performance
MMND stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986. Mastermind has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of -0.41.
Mastermind Company Profile
