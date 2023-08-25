Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) versus NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Head-To-Head Survey

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NORMA Group and Mayville Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A $1.74 7.65 Mayville Engineering $546.43 million 0.42 $18.73 million $0.64 17.53

Mayville Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than NORMA Group. NORMA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayville Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORMA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mayville Engineering 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NORMA Group and Mayville Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NORMA Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.15%. Mayville Engineering has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.49%. Given NORMA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NORMA Group is more favorable than Mayville Engineering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of NORMA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NORMA Group and Mayville Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A Mayville Engineering 2.41% 8.02% 3.79%

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats NORMA Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers. The company also provides water management, emobility thermal management, and commercial and passenger vehicles solutions. NORMA Group SE was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Maintal, Germany.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin.

