McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley Sells 1,000 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edith Morgan Flatley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,409. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,295,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,870,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

