Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the July 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

