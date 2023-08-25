Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the July 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.