MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Trading Up 19.5%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
MedTech Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.
MedTech Acquisition Company Profile
MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
