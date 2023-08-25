Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0598 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

