Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,660 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

