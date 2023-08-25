MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $40,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $1,212.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,216.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,227.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,388.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,615.42.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

