Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Meritage Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.12. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

