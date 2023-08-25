Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.
Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance
Meritage Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.12. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Meritage Hospitality Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- This Insurance Giant Looks Ready For A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.