Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 670 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $286.75 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $737.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

