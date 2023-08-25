Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.79.

Shares of META opened at $286.75 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $737.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,940. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

