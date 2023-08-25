Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $138,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,856,000 after buying an additional 83,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $77,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTD traded up $13.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,175.45. The stock had a trading volume of 102,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,400. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,279.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,392.96. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

