M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 122,458 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

CIB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. 4,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7727 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

