M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 25,474 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 98,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,682. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

