M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 45,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.15%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

