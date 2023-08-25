M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXON traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.00. 44,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,420. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,445 shares of company stock worth $10,136,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.