M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,234 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,084 shares of company stock worth $1,267,017. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

