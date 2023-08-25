M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 457,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 945,318 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 889,012 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

VET stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 116,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,870. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

