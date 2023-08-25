M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 275,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRBG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $100,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $95,736,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,105,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 27,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

