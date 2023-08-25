M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 10,184 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. 398,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,090. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

