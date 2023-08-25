M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 30,371 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,371 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.