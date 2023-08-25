M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $10.44 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

