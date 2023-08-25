Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.52

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.52 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.12). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 93,043 shares traded.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.49.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

