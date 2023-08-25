MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $19.02. 1,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

