MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading 2.1% Higher

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.48. 78,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 112,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.
