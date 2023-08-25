MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading Up 2.1%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 78,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 112,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.